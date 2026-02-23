Notable Monday Option Activity: MSTR, LAD, CORZ

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) saw options trading volume of 3,024 contracts, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares or approximately 88% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 100,422 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 27,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, LAD options, or CORZ options
