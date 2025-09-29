Markets
MSGS

Notable Monday Option Activity: MSGS, REXR, SNOW

September 29, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS), where a total of 1,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 240,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) options are showing a volume of 15,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of REXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of REXR. Below is a chart showing REXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,319 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSGS options, REXR options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NLS Price Target
 ETFs Holding CLH
 Funds Holding ISOU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NLS Price Target-> ETFs Holding CLH-> Funds Holding ISOU-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSGS
REXR
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.