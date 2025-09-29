Notable Monday Option Activity: MSGS, REXR, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS), where a total of 1,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 240,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) options are showing a volume of 15,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of REXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of REXR. Below is a chart showing REXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,319 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

