Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, NVDA, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 268,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 14,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 2.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 194,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 502,566 contracts, representing approximately 50.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 51,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

