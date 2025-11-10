Markets
MSFT

Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, NVDA, AAPL

November 10, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 268,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 14,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 2.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 194,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 502,566 contracts, representing approximately 50.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 51,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
