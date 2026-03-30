Markets
MSFT

Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, LAD, AAPL

March 30, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 658,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 65.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring March 30, 2026, with 33,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) options are showing a volume of 6,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 635,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring March 30, 2026, with 64,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, LAD options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Secondary Stock Offerings
 TPL Insider Buying
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Secondary Stock Offerings-> TPL Insider Buying-> Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
LAD
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.