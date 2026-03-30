Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, LAD, AAPL

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) options are showing a volume of 6,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 635,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring March 30, 2026, with 64,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
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