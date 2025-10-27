Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, VRT, PLAY

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 40,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 6,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, VRT options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
