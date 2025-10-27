Markets
MRVL

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, VRT, PLAY

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 86,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 40,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 6,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, VRT options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding CHRG
 Funds Holding ATRO
 Analog Devices MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding CHRG-> Funds Holding ATRO-> Analog Devices MACD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
VRT
PLAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.