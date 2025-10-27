Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, VRT, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 86,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 40,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 6,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

