MRNA

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, UUUU, ZS

November 03, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 49,764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 156,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 27,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 5,546 contracts, representing approximately 554,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, UUUU options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

