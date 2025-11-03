Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, UUUU, ZS

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 156,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 27,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 5,546 contracts, representing approximately 554,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.