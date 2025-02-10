Notable Monday Option Activity: MRK, HUM, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 138,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 63,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 12,917 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 154,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 16,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

