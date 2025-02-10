News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRK, HUM, AVGO

February 10, 2025 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 138,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 63,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 12,917 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 154,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 16,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, HUM options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IEUR Average Annual Return
 MNGA Insider Buying
 CPF Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IEUR Average Annual Return-> MNGA Insider Buying-> CPF Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
HUM
AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.