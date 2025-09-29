Markets
MNMD

Notable Monday Option Activity: MNMD, PGY, CVX

September 29, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mind Medicine Mindmed Inc (Symbol: MNMD), where a total of 6,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 677,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of MNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of MNMD. Below is a chart showing MNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) options are showing a volume of 18,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 37,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MNMD options, PGY options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks To Watch
 Funds Holding IXG
 NVCT shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks To Watch-> Funds Holding IXG-> NVCT shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MNMD
PGY
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.