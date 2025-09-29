Notable Monday Option Activity: MNMD, PGY, CVX

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) options are showing a volume of 18,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 37,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
