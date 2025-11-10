Notable Monday Option Activity: META, NFLX, BIRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 436,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 43.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 206.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 28,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 93,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 32,974 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 188.5% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.