Notable Monday Option Activity: META, NFLX, BIRK

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 93,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 32,974 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 188.5% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
