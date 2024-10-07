Notable Monday Option Activity: MDGL, MGM, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 1,108 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 110,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 22,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 7,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

