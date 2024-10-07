Notable Monday Option Activity: MDGL, MGM, DKS

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 22,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 7,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, MGM options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PPL MACD
CCXI Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AJRD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.