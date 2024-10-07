News & Insights

Markets
MDGL

Notable Monday Option Activity: MDGL, MGM, DKS

October 07, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 1,108 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 110,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 22,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 7,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, MGM options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PPL MACD
 CCXI Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AJRD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDGL
MGM
DKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.