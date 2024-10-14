News & Insights

Markets
MDB

Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, PRAX, CR

October 14, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 6,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 686,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 1,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,402 contracts, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares or approximately 62% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, PRAX options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ACCO Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YLDE
 Lam Research market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDB
PRAX
CR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.