Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, PRAX, CR

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 1,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,402 contracts, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares or approximately 62% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, PRAX options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
