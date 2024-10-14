Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, PRAX, CR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 6,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 686,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 1,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,402 contracts, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares or approximately 62% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, PRAX options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.