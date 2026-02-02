Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, UAL, XPO

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 22,814 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 5,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,600 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, UAL options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of SJIU
COR shares outstanding history
Mondelez International shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.