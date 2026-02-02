Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, UAL, XPO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 14,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 22,814 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 5,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,600 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, UAL options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

