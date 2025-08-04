Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MARA, TLN, SKY

August 04, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 256,277 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 52,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 6,825 contracts, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Champion Homes Inc (Symbol: SKY) saw options trading volume of 2,814 contracts, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, TLN options, or SKY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

