Notable Monday Option Activity: MARA, TLN, SKY

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 6,825 contracts, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Champion Homes Inc (Symbol: SKY) saw options trading volume of 2,814 contracts, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
