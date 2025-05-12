Notable Monday Option Activity: MA, NNE, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 11,925 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 6,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 24,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,400 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

