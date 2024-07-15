Notable Monday Option Activity: M, PLTR, RBLX

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 480,376 contracts, representing approximately 48.0 million underlying shares or approximately 113.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 37,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 55,610 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 17,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for M options, PLTR options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HRL Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SBET
SIGI Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.