Notable Monday Option Activity: M, PLTR, RBLX

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 65,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.5% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,100 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 480,376 contracts, representing approximately 48.0 million underlying shares or approximately 113.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 37,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 55,610 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 17,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

