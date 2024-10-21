Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, DLTR, NN

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 20,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 3,314 contracts, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, DLTR options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RBT shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of LAS
Institutional Holders of GERN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.