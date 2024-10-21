News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, DLTR, NN

October 21, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 75,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 25,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 20,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 3,314 contracts, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

