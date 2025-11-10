Notable Monday Option Activity: LXU, BBWI, CXW

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 42,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 18,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 6,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
