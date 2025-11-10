Notable Monday Option Activity: LXU, BBWI, CXW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU), where a total of 3,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 404,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 42,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 18,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 6,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

