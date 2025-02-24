News & Insights

Markets
LW

Notable Monday Option Activity: LW, PLTR, NKE

February 24, 2025 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total of 37,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 16,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 124.9 million underlying shares or approximately 118.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 70,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 125,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 12,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LW options, PLTR options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WDAY DMA
 BSCR YTD Return
 Funds Holding DGS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WDAY DMA-> BSCR YTD Return-> Funds Holding DGS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LW
PLTR
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.