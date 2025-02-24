Notable Monday Option Activity: LW, PLTR, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total of 37,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 16,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 124.9 million underlying shares or approximately 118.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 70,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 125,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 12,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

