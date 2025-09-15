Notable Monday Option Activity: LUNR, TIPT, SNPS

Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 1,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 21,205 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
