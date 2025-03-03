Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, GOOGL, GETY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 10,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 228,427 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY) options are showing a volume of 8,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,700 underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

