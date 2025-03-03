Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, GOOGL, GETY

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 228,427 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY) options are showing a volume of 8,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,700 underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, GOOGL options, or GETY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NPCE shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TRPX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LOT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.