Notable Monday Option Activity: LRN, RUM, AFRM

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 19,816 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 103.4% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,500 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 100,671 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRN options, RUM options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
