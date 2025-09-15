Notable Monday Option Activity: LRN, RUM, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total of 6,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 658,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.7% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 579,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 19,816 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 103.4% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,500 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 100,671 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

