Notable Monday Option Activity: LQDA, REAL, CRNC

The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL) saw options trading volume of 22,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) options are showing a volume of 4,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, REAL options, or CRNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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