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LQDA

Notable Monday Option Activity: LQDA, REAL, CRNC

May 04, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 8,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 874,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.5% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL) saw options trading volume of 22,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) options are showing a volume of 4,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, REAL options, or CRNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TWIO
 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TWIO-> Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA
REAL
CRNC

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