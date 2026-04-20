Notable Monday Option Activity: LQDA, CC, SIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 17,642 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 157% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 2,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 44,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 20,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 14,422 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 147.4% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, CC options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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