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Notable Monday Option Activity: LQDA, CC, SIG

April 20, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 17,642 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 157% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 44,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 20,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 14,422 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 147.4% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, CC options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 NIMC Videos
 DRIP Returns Calculator

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LQDA
CC
SIG

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