Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, NFE, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 13,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 21,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 13,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, NFE options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.