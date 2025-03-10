News & Insights

Markets
LMND

Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, NFE, DLTR

March 10, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 13,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 21,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 13,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, NFE options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ValueForum Discussion Community
 Institutional Holders of NHHS
 SXCP Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ValueForum Discussion Community-> Institutional Holders of NHHS-> SXCP Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
NFE
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.