Notable Monday Option Activity: LITE, HNRG, RIG

February 09, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 30,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) options are showing a volume of 3,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) options are showing a volume of 200,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of RIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 33,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of RIG. Below is a chart showing RIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

