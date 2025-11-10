Notable Monday Option Activity: KSS, SIRI, CROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 19,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 18,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,800 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 8,203 contracts, representing approximately 820,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

