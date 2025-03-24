Notable Monday Option Activity: KSS, COIN, AMC

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 120,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 6,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 78,956 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 9,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,300 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
