Notable Monday Option Activity: KSS, COIN, AMC

March 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 188,390 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 74,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 120,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 6,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 78,956 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 9,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,300 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, COIN options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

