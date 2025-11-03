Notable Monday Option Activity: KD, ZM, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total of 7,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 740,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 11,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 6,888 contracts, representing approximately 688,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

