Notable Monday Option Activity: KD, UAL, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total of 12,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,600 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 26,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 69,835 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 12,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

