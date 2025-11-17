Notable Monday Option Activity: KD, UAL, MRVL

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 26,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 69,835 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 12,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
