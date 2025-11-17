Markets
KD

Notable Monday Option Activity: KD, UAL, MRVL

November 17, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total of 12,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,600 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 26,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 69,835 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 12,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KD options, UAL options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TYPE Insider Buying
 MDCP Videos
 BYND Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TYPE Insider Buying-> MDCP Videos-> BYND Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KD
UAL
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.