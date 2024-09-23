News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: KBH, HUN, GPN

September 23, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total of 5,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 563,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 9,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 9,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 913,100 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 6,696 contracts, representing approximately 669,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KBH options, HUN options, or GPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

