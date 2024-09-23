Notable Monday Option Activity: KBH, HUN, GPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total of 5,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 563,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 9,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 9,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 913,100 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 6,696 contracts, representing approximately 669,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

