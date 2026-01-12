Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, FLNG, ORCL

January 12, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 98,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 3,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.8% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 301,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 39,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, FLNG options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

