Notable Monday Option Activity: IRM, CPRI, MDGL

August 04, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 10,267 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.4% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 22,777 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 6,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,600 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 3,154 contracts, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares or approximately 85% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 371,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

