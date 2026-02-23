Markets
INTU

Notable Monday Option Activity: INTU, LNC, C

February 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 23,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 9,965 contracts, representing approximately 996,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 68,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 4,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

