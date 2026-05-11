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INTC

Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, ADBE, CSCO

May 11, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 744,277 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 74.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 148.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 46,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 23,540 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 77,787 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,000 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, ADBE options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Blue Chip Stocks
 Institutional Holders of FFNM
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Blue Chip Stocks-> Institutional Holders of FFNM-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
ADBE
CSCO

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