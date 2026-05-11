Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, ADBE, CSCO

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 23,540 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 77,787 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,000 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, ADBE options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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