Notable Monday Option Activity: IIPR, PRGS, ETSY

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 10,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 65,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 6,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
