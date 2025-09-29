Notable Monday Option Activity: IIPR, PRGS, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 4,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 10,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 65,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 6,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, PRGS options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

