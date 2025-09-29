Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: IIPR, PRGS, ETSY

September 29, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 4,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 10,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 65,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 6,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, PRGS options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
