Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, M, SDRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 14,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 2,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 33,026 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,900 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) options are showing a volume of 3,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, M options, or SDRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.