Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, INCY, CME

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw options trading volume of 9,535 contracts, representing approximately 953,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 9,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
