IBM

Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, INCY, CME

December 08, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 19,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw options trading volume of 9,535 contracts, representing approximately 953,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 9,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, INCY options, or CME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

