Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, FLNG, MRNA

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 2,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 264,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 50,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
