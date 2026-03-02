Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, FLNG, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 37,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 9,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 990,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 2,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 264,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 50,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

