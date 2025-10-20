Notable Monday Option Activity: HUT, TTD, SWK

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 61,271 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 7,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 774,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,100 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUT options, TTD options, or SWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By John Paulson
FLNT market cap history
Funds Holding YOKE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.