Notable Monday Option Activity: HUT, TTD, SWK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total of 32,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 61,271 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 7,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 774,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,100 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUT options, TTD options, or SWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.