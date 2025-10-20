Markets
HUT

Notable Monday Option Activity: HUT, TTD, SWK

October 20, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total of 32,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 61,271 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 7,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 774,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,100 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUT options, TTD options, or SWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
