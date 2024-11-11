Notable Monday Option Activity: HUT, SCHW, ALAB

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 52,043 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,300 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 30,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUT options, SCHW options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
MNTA shares outstanding history
PX YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.