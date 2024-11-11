Notable Monday Option Activity: HUT, SCHW, ALAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total volume of 39,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 6,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,000 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 52,043 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,300 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 30,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

