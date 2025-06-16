Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, MPW, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 9,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 954,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 44,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

