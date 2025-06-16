Markets
HUM

Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, MPW, WYNN

June 16, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 9,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 954,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 44,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, MPW options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cash Dividend
 Funds Holding OLO
 OBT Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cash Dividend-> Funds Holding OLO-> OBT Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
MPW
WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.