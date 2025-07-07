Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, AVGO, SMCI

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 114,997 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 10,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 185,034 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 12,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
