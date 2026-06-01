Notable Monday Option Activity: HPQ, DDOG, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 145,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 21,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 42,023 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 23,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 2,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, DDOG options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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