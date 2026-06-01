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Notable Monday Option Activity: HPQ, DDOG, DG

June 01, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 145,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 21,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 42,023 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 23,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 2,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, DDOG options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HPQ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HPQ
DDOG
DG

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