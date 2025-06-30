Notable Monday Option Activity: HPE, MPW, CMG

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 37,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 57,150 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
