Notable Monday Option Activity: HPE, MPW, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), where a total of 85,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 9,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,000 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 37,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 57,150 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPE options, MPW options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

