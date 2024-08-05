Notable Monday Option Activity: HIMS, VSAT, NXST

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 9,381 contracts, representing approximately 938,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) saw options trading volume of 1,332 contracts, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, VSAT options, or NXST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MSS Historical Stock Prices
SPPRO Historical Stock Prices
SMCI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.