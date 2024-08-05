Notable Monday Option Activity: HIMS, VSAT, NXST

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 44,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 9,381 contracts, representing approximately 938,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) saw options trading volume of 1,332 contracts, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

