Notable Monday Option Activity: HIMS, GIII, RH

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 483,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 18,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 5,332 contracts, representing approximately 533,200 underlying shares or approximately 124.9% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,600 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 12,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

