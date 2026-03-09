Notable Monday Option Activity: HIMS, GIII, RH

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 5,332 contracts, representing approximately 533,200 underlying shares or approximately 124.9% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,600 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 12,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, GIII options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DLNG market cap history
TPBA shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ATR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.