News & Insights

Markets
HE

Notable Monday Option Activity: HE, TNET, MKTX

February 10, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), where a total of 13,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 125,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) options are showing a volume of 2,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MKTX. Below is a chart showing MKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HE options, TNET options, or MKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Prem Watsa Stock Picks
 SPXV Options Chain
 HEDJ Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Prem Watsa Stock Picks-> SPXV Options Chain-> HEDJ Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HE
TNET
MKTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.