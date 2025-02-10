Notable Monday Option Activity: HE, TNET, MKTX

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 125,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) options are showing a volume of 2,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MKTX. Below is a chart showing MKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
