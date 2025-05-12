Notable Monday Option Activity: HE, NEXT, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), where a total of 7,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 782,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 4,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,800 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 6,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 14,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HE options, NEXT options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.