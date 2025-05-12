Notable Monday Option Activity: HE, NEXT, AXP

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), where a total of 7,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 782,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,800 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 6,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 14,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

