Notable Monday Option Activity: HE, NEXT, AXP

NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 6,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 14,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HE options, NEXT options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
