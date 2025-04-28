Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: GXO, PTC, XP

April 28, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 7,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 709,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,600 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) saw options trading volume of 4,229 contracts, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) saw options trading volume of 36,023 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

