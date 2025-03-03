News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: GTLB, OCUL, BA

March 03, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB), where a total of 24,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.1% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) options are showing a volume of 8,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,800 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 52,873 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

