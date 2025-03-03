Notable Monday Option Activity: GTLB, OCUL, BA

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) options are showing a volume of 8,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,800 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 52,873 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
